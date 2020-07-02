COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania has seen more than 88,000 confirmed cases with more than 6,700 deaths connected to the coronavirus outbreak as of Thursday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 702,199

• ​Positive tests: 88,074

• Deaths: 6,712

• Recovered: 78%

Regional counties:

• Cambria: 85 positives, 7,899 negatives (3 deaths)

• Somerset: 62 positives, 3,664 negatives (1 death)

• Bedford: 88 positives, 1,563 negatives (4 deaths)

• Blair: 74 positives, 5,804 negatives (1 death)

• Indiana: 112 positives, 3,052 negatives (6 deaths)

• Clearfield: 75 positives, 2,378 negatives (0 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 711 positives, 18,115 negatives (38 deaths)

• Allegheny: 3,103 positives, 57,418 negatives (188 deaths)

• Beaver: 688 positives, 6,362 negatives (79 deaths)

• Butler: 319 positives, 7,046 negatives (13 deaths)

• Centre: 211 positives, 4,507 negatives (7 deaths)

• Fayette: 127 positives, 5,045 negatives (4 deaths)

• Greene: 41 positives, 1,289 negatives (0 deaths)

• Washington: 244 positives, 8,128 negatives (6 deaths)

Hardest-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 21,862 positives, 107,361 negatives (1,615 deaths)

• Montgomery: 8,514 positives, 59,654 negatives (806 deaths)

• Delaware: 7,253 positives, 37,653 negatives (657 deaths)

• Bucks: 5,801 positives, 37,312 negatives (565 deaths)

• Berks: 4,563 positives, 19,823 negatives (351 deaths)

• Lancaster: 4,504 positives, 30,840 negatives (365 deaths)

• Lehigh: 4,280 positives, 24,732 negatives (305 deaths)

• Chester: 3,751 positives, 27,237 negatives (328 deaths)

• Northampton: 3,441 positives, 24,073 negatives (270 deaths)

• Luzerne: 2,927 positives, 19,868 negatives (177 deaths)

• Monroe: 1,428 positives, 10,630 negatives (108 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 1,400.

• Ages 10-19: 3,300.

• Ages 20-29: 12,400.

• Ages 30-39: 13,100.

• Ages 40-49: 12,400.

• Ages 50-59: 14,500.

• Ages 60-69: 11,900.

• Ages 70-79: 7,800.

• Ages 80-89: 6,800.

• Ages 90-99: 4,100.

• Ages 100+: 219.

Estimated case counts by gender:

• Female: 48,400 cases.

• Male: 38,900 cases.

• Not reported: 684.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 11,300 cases.

• White: 26,600 cases.

• Asian: 1,300 cases.

• Other: 636 cases.

• Not reported: 48,200 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx