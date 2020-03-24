EBENSBURG – All preliminary hearings for incarcerated defendants in Cambria County will now be conducted by video as part of ongoing efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus, the county’s president judge ordered Tuesday.
President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III’s order states that inmates will not be transported to the hearings in person. The county’s eight magisterial district courts will remain open with minimal staff.
Defense attorneys are instructed to notify the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office within 48 hours of scheduled hearings whether or not their clients will waive their rights to preliminary hearings. If not, the hearings will proceed as scheduled.
Krumenacker also ordered that Courtrooms 1, 2 and 3, the large second-floor courtrooms at the Cambria County Courthouse in Ebensburg, will not be used until further notice. Any matters requiring courtroom use will be conducted in Courtrooms 4 and 5, smaller rooms on the third floor of the courthouse.
