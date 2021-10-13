JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – All eight counties in the region added new COVID-19 deaths, with seven recording multiple fatalities among 170 new deaths in the Pennsylvania Department of Health update.
Westmoreland County recorded seven new deaths; Cambria County added six; Centre County added four; Blair County added three; Somerset, Bedford and Clearfield added two each and Indiana County added one new death.
Cambria has recorded 17 COVID-19 deaths so far in October – nearly matching the 19 deaths for the entire month of September. September’s total was the highest since April.
Somerset has recorded 11 deaths in October, three more than September’s total of eight.
The health department reported 5,012 additional positives on Wednesday, bringing the statewide totals to 1,491,146 cases and 30,228 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria had 72 new cases, Somerset had 41, Bedford had 24, Blair had 61, Indiana had 47, Clearfield had 41, Centre had 78 and Westmoreland had 232.
Meanwhile, combining the state and Philadelphia health departments’ updates shows vaccine providers have administered 249,099 doses over the past seven days, adding 64,002 Pennsylvanians to the ranks of fully vaccinated.
Statewide totals are now 15,237,869 doses and 7,186,574 people fully vaccinated.
