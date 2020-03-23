Bedford-Somerset Developmental and Behavioral Health Services and Cornerstone Community Services will be providing telehealth services during the coronavirus emergency.
The main offices at DBHS will remain open, but clientele is encouraged to utilize the telehealth services.
Mental health telehealth services include, blended case management, psychiatric rehabilitation, psychiatric services, including medication management and an array of other counseling services.
The Bedford Long Term Structured Residential remains open with restricted visitation.
County services such as early intervention, supports coordination, intake and referral are still operating. Services also are being provided via telecommunications to limit face-to-face contacts.
Crisis intervention remains a 24/7 service by calling 1-866-611-6467.
At this time, the Drop-In Center facilities are closed.
Information: 814-443-4891 or 814-623-5166.
