The African American Heritage Society welcomes springtime with the return of the flowers, foliage and religious holidays.
However, with the global community, we are devastated that an unwelcome enemy, an invisible enemy – the coronavirus – has troubled the celebration of Holy Week. The coronavirus has invaded our community, our nation and the world.
We have learned new terminology. Terms such as “shelter in place,” which we metaphorically call “turtle down,” like a turtle at home at any place. We “mask up.” We sing “Happy Birthday” twice as we wash hands, and “we are all in this together” if we remain 6 feet apart. These terms have replaced our common phrases for this time of year such as Happy Easter, Passover, or “are you going to visit family?”
As the adage goes, “change is inevitable.” Therefore, we must meet the challenge head on.
For societal safety, many churches are conducting teleconferences and televised church services. AAHS is pleased with the religious leaders in the community who are making it safe for their church families by closing their buildings in response to the medical officials’ request for social distancing.
The clergy are indeed essential in the community, but to fight the coronavirus together, we must respect safe interactions with social distancing.
AAHS suggests calling someone older than 65 at least once a day, just to say “hello.”
Many people over 65 are retired and some live alone.
An old-fashioned phone call is an excellent example of social distancing.
The global community is compiling resources together to fight this invisible enemy.
Statistics are given daily and passed from nation to nation, then from state to state. Much of the responsibility is now placed on all citizens. The community is expected to mask up when in public, and most importantly to sing “Happy Birthday” twice while soaping hands.
Turtle down, a term that we coined for sheltering in place, is the most significant.
Knowing that the community is all in this together, we should accept responsibility by following the news and abiding by the requested or mandated expectations daily.
We should be in tune with the surgeon general, medical personnel and scientists’ requests. Nonessential workers could help by adhering to the turtle down, or shelter in place, practice.
One of the most vulnerable groups, those over 65, has experienced hard times throughout histories, such as recessions, wartime and terrorist attacks. Older generations should be familiar with improvising to stay at home. There are many available delivery services. The AAHS thanks the delivery services, truck drivers and first responders who are on the front lines in the war on COVID-19.
As we fight the invisible enemy, use common sense and the advice of the medical professionals. Since masks are in high demand, why not make homemade masks for the family?
This would be an interesting family project away from the television.
The fabric from the cotton knit T-shirt is highly recommended because it facilitates breathing. The fabric should be breathable and may be washable.
There are patterns of how to make masks on the internet.
As you turtle down and wash your hands constantly, stay safe and remember the safety that you provide others.
