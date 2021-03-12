On March 23, 2020, the first coronavirus case in Cambria County was confirmed.
To mark the anniversary, In This Together Cambria is asking the public to share information about how COVID-19 impacted their lives for an upcoming virtual event.
“We’ve lost so many people, but we also have shown our resilience, working together as a community to combat the pandemic,” said Ashlee Kiel with In This Together Cambria.
The group is asking for photo and story submissions that will be presented during a virtual slideshow event that will be held at 7 p.m. March 30 over Zoom. Submissions can be made at inthistogethercambria.com/one-year-later through March 26.
“We’re hoping to create a small archive of experiences during the pandemic,” Kiel said. “We’re asking people to tell us how they managed, what has gotten them through, if there are any essential worker heroes they’d like to acknowledge, that kind of thing.”
Interested individuals can take part in the virtual event at pitt.zoom.us/j/96156145654. The presentation also will be livestreamed on In This Together Cambria’s Facebook page at facebook.com/inthistogethercambria.
In This Together Cambria is a volunteer group engaged in advocacy, storytelling and sharing of information to combat the pandemic. The group has held eight COVID-19 questions virtual forums in cooperation with The Tribune-Democrat and Pitt-Johnstown.
Other virtual events included a Words of Comfort worship service and The Lights of Remembrance, a luminary tribute to the Cambria County victims of the pandemic presented at the Stone Bridge in downtown Johnstown.
For more information, visit inthistogethercambria.com.
