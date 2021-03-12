Jill Henning, from In This Together Cambria, lights luminaries Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, along the Iron Street river wall near the historic Stone Bridge in Johnstown. More than 300 candle luminaries – each representing a Cambria County resident who died from COVID-19 made up “Lights of Remembrance: A Memorial for Cambria County COVID Victims” was organized by In This Together Cambria, 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health and The Tribune-Democrat.