JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The woman who oversaw Pennsylvania's statewide COVID-19 vaccine distribution and worked to guide the state through its second year of the pandemic is stepping down at the end of the year.
Alison Beam, who served as the Department of Health's acting secretary since January, announced she plans to move on at the end of the month.
State officials did not provide a reason for her departure, although Beam was appointed in an "acting" role to replace Dr. Rachel Levine after the former health secretary was promoted to U.S. assistant health secretary earlier this year.
Before Beam took over the job, she served as Wolf's deputy chief of staff.
With the virus commanding the Department of Health's attention all year, Beam led the state's response, which also included a mask mandate that was struck down by the state Supreme Court.
But through much of the year, she also oversaw efforts to ramp up vaccine distributions across the state, enabling Pennsylvania to rank as one of the highest in the nation much of the year.
Gov. Tom Wolf praised Beam for her efforts during a "difficult" time for the state.
"I am proud to have worked with Acting Secretary Beam over the past several years, and the commonwealth has been fortunate to have had the benefit of her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic – especially as the Department of Health oversaw a massive vaccine roll-out over the course of the past year,” Wolf said.
“Thank you, Acting Secretary Beam, for stepping up to serve the commonwealth during a difficult time. We will miss your leadership, your determination and your dedication to building healthier communities for all Pennsylvanians.”
For now, Keara Klinepeter, the Health Department's executive deputy secretary, will take over as acting secretary, according to Wolf's office.
Cases
Five of the region's counties added at least two COVID-19 deaths over the weekend.
That included Cambria, Somerset and Blair counties, state figures show.
Cambria now has 588 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.
With 42 new cases added Monday – and a total of 223 since Friday – Cambria's case total is 23,898.
Somerset County added 132 cases over the weekend – 32 on Monday – and now has 12,947 cases and 293 deaths.
Bedford County has 8,199 cases after adding 92 over the weekend.
The county's death toll remains unchanged.
Blair County has 21,981 cases and 457 deaths.
Indiana County has 11,681 cases and 277 deaths.
Clearfield County has 13,538 cases and 240 deaths.
Pennsylvania now has recorded 1,843,137 cases and 34,618 deaths since March 2020.
Its seven-day rolling average has now climbed to 8,574.
That's up from approximately 7,700 late last week.
