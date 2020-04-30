AAABA Tournament canceled amid COVID-19 uncertainty

The COVID-19 pandemic delivered the latest body blow to another mainstay event in the region, as organizers canceled the annual All American Amateur Baseball Association Tournament, set for August.
George Arcurio III, president of the Johnstown Oldtimers Baseball Association, which sponsors the August event, cited the significant loss of sponsorship revenue as well as uncertainty surrounding the availability of housing for the players and coaches, meals for the participants and fields to play games on.
Even the number of franchises able to compete in the traditional 16-team field remained uncertain as of Thursday, Arcurio said.
“It is with deep regret that I, along with the Johnstown Oldtimers Board of Directors, announce the cancellation of the ... annual AAABA Tournament,” Arcurio said in a detailed statement explaining the decision. “As everybody is aware, the AAABA Tournament is a Johnstown and national tradition. So, after 47 years with the AAABA, it breaks my heart to cancel this year’s tournament.
“As president of the Johnstown Oldtimers Baseball Association and past president of the national AAABA, this has not been an easy decision.”
The 76th AAABA Tournament was scheduled to begin Aug. 3 at Sargent's Stadium and on fields throughout the region.
Momentum halted
The tournament is coming off two banner years.
Last summer, the event celebrated its 75th anniversary and held a pre-tournament AAABA Hall of Fame banquet with a significant major league presence fronted by former Baltimore Orioles manager and AAABA alum Buck Showalter. Roberto Clemente Jr. was the featured speaker.
A week-long schedule of commemorative activities, including the release of a Tribune-Democrat book documenting the history of the tournament as well as a AAABA Tournament-themed display on the third floor of the Johnstown Flood Museum, were highlights off the field.
At Sargent’s Stadium, Martella’s Pharmacy advanced to the AAABA Tournament title game and finished runner-up to the New Orleans Boosters in 2019.
In 2018, Martella’s Pharmacy made history by winning the first AAABA Tournament championship in Johnstown franchise history, ending a seven-decade drought that had included several painful near misses.
The coronavirus stifled all the momentum and good will, as several traditional AAABA Tournament cities – such as New York City, Brooklyn, New Orleans and Philadelphia – have been hot spots at different stages of the pandemic.
The statewide restrictions and shutdowns impacted the tournament organizers' ability to secure funding, or reserve housing and fields, or prepare for two banquets associated with the tournament.
'How can we impose?'
Arcurio provided a bulleted list of 11 factors that led to the decision to cancel this year.
“This is the only free tournament in the country for 16 teams from all over the United States to participate,” he said. “The Johnstown Oldtimers raise the funds to pay for all rooms, meals and all expenses.”
In a Tribune-Democrat interview in March, Arcurio explained that much of the tournament’s fund-raising is done in March, April and May. Those months also are key to securing major sponsorships as well as to putting into place the team of AAABA Ambassadors who sell tickets and program advertising.
“Without our AAABA volunteers and Ambassadors from a three-county area, we can’t go out into the business communities and sell tickets and advertisements,” Arcurio said. “With businesses closed, this creates a huge financial loss, and with most places having financial difficulty how can we impose on them to donate money when they can’t meet their payroll or pay their bills?”
Arcurio said he communicated with traditional major sponsors of the tournament in recent weeks. The Oldtimers determined that advertising and sponsorship cuts would result in a loss of “$30,000 to $40,000 before we enter into the tournament,” Arcurio said.
“With businesses closed, many have no operating capital and cannot financially assist us this year,” Arcurio said.
Among the Oldtimers’ expenses during and leading up to tournament week are: rooms and meals; umpires; scorekeepers, gate workers, press box workers; baseballs, which cost $6,000; trophies, awards and players T-shirts; opening-night prizes; promotions, publicity and advertisements; printing of tickets and program books; two banquets; and police/security.
Coronavirus concerns
Beyond the financial hit, Arcurio pointed to the big picture – the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The health and well-being of all 320 players, coaches, managers as well as all volunteers and fans at eight different locations for a week is essential,” he said. “With the current pandemic, along with the social distancing, it makes it virtually impossible to have events and games for one week in August.”
Arcurio said one AAABA franchise city already has canceled its regular season and as many as three others were close to deciding whether or not to cancel. This week, the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League released a schedule tentatively beginning on June 2, though Commissioner Don Stanton said that date could change depending on state and local restrictions in place at the time.
The availability of the Pasquerilla Conference Center and 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial for the AAABA Hall of Fame banquet and players banquet, respectively, also is a question mark. Both facilities are not open to the public at this point.
The Pitt-Johnstown campus is closed and various hotel options for housing teams currently are unavailable.
Sargent’s Stadium, Roxbury Park and various high school fields in the area currently are not open for use. That may eventually change, but the uncertainty factored into the decision, Arcurio said.
“As of now, there are no guarantees when things will get back to normal,” Arcurio said.
'Plan to return'
The tournament has been played in Johnstown every year since 1945 with the exceptions of 1946, when it moved to Washington, D.C., for a year, and 1977 – when games were played in Altoona due to the third major Johnstown Flood.
This year will add a dubious third entry to the list.
Arcurio vowed that the AAABA Tournament will return to Johnstown next August – meaning the 76th event would be played after a 12-month delay.
“The Johnstown Oldtimers will start mapping out plans for the 2021 AAABA and plan to return stronger than ever to provide a quality event with a continued strong presence in the local economy by supporting and promoting all local businesses," he said.
"We thank everybody for their continued concern and support for the AAABA.”