For the region and the nation itself, COVID-19 has impacted 2020 in almost every way.
Pennsylvania recorded its first case in March, and area residents have spent the nine months since preparing for and reacting to the virus – and now more than ever, living or dying with it.
In between, Cambria and Somerset County residents and businesses have, in most cases, had to adapt to ever-changing health and safety guidelines as cases have spiked, slowed and then spiked again in Pennsylvania.
In what has become a nationwide trend, it has kept many in the a high percentage of the region’s workforce at home – either working remotely or unemployed, the latter, at 7.4% through October.
While the rate of cases slowed over the summer, efforts to mitigate exposure risks took their toll on the region in other ways, canceling many of the area’s biggest draws.
Thunder in the Valley, Flood City Music Festival, PolkaFest and the American Legion County Fair were all canceled, at a time Cambria and Somerset counties weathered one of the driest, hottest summers on record.
Many students across the region returned to school in the fall, but as cases began rising in homerooms and hallways across the region, that changed.
Now, thousands of school and college-aged students have been working at home, turning living rooms, bedrooms and kitchens into personal classrooms.
“My hat goes off to the families for supporting the schools and all of the local schools and leaders for their hard work, trying to do what is best for students under extreme circumstances,” Forest Hills Superintendent Dave Lehman said earlier this month when schools began switching back to virtual learning models.
Millions in government aid has been sent to the region to help navigate those challenges, bringing high-speed internet to areas where its lacking, paycheck protection loans and other support to restaurants, shops and other small businesses that saw sharp losses when guidelines went into effect.
While the area has seen some small businesses open during 2020, others – several restaurants among them – have been forced to close.
Other operations have been busier than ever. Buildings where people are in close quarters – long-term living facilities and prisons among them, have been hit the hardest by the virus since fall.
The region’s state prisons have reported hundreds of cases since employees first tested positive for the virus in late September – a point when many across the region were preoccupied by the upcoming election.
At least 108 long-term care facility residents have died of COVID-related complications – almost half of the 228 reported countywide. Most of those fatals have been reported since Nov. 1, putting the county’s rate in the top three per-capita across Pennsylvania in recent weeks.
“It’s staggering right now,” Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said of the growing total earlier in the month. For those on the front lines of the virus – such as first responders, nurses and others, “their backs are against the wall,” he added.
But through an oftentimes dismal year, their have also been signs of hope – many times grassroots efforts by area residents to help those whose lives have been upended by the virus.
A start-up sewing squad of more than 150 volunteers – sparked by Somerset Commissioners Colleen Dawson and Pamela Tokar-Ickes – and 2,600 yards of fabric led to the creations of thousands of homemade cotton masks for fire departments, ambulance services and other first responders.
A Johnstown woman set up inside the CamTran Transit Center and handed out masks one by one, while some of the area’s restaurants, from Somerset to Northern Cambria, offered free lunches to children when schools closed in the spring. Some continued the practice even after districts across the state received approval to begin handing out curbside meals to students.
Local musicians forced to step off their stages went online instead and played live on social media to entertain people stuck at home.
Groups such as the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, 1889 Foundation and United Way of the Laurel Highlands directed or raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to help people in need and groups working to help them, while Cambria and Somerset counties used CARES Act funding to add their support.
And local faith-based groups helped thousands of area residents since spring.
Among them, cars packed the lower parking lot of The Galleria in Richland Township several times for a distribution by Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and Flood City Church.
The multi-church volunteer effort by Greater Things Ministries, which set up at several locations, including Greater Johnstown High School and Beulah United Methodist Church – often twice monthly – over the summer into fall.
Over that span, more than 100 volunteers from 20 different churches and local businesses raised more than $25,000 to bring 18-wheelers across the state into the city – each loaded down with as many as 1,500 boxes of produce, dairy and meal supplies, Greater Things’ Josh Knipple said.
Approximately 250,000 pounds of food was delivered to needy families’ cars, he added.
“If you told us back then the number of volunteers we’d need, the cost to bring those trucks and the number of families this would support, I’d think it was crazy – I wouldn’t have believed it,” Knipple said. “But word of mouth kept spread ... and on distribution days, we had people from every race and denomination helping us. People forgot about politics and everything else going on ... and focused on other people’s needs.”
And to Knipple, it’s those moments that bring hope for the future.
“That’s the way we gotta get through this, by taking the focus off of ourselves and figuring out how we can help others,” he said.
Local hospitals got their own injection of hope earlier this month as the first round of COVID-19 vaccines began arriving.
Efforts to begin vaccinating residents inside Pennsylvania nursing homes were set to begin this week.
