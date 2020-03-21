For the arts and entertainment community, the coronavirus has halted performance schedules and altered how they run their day-to-day operations.
The Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., in Westmont, has closed its facility through March 30.
The center is postponing all classes, workshops and Arty Parties until April 6.
The staff is working to reschedule all events for the next eight weeks.
“We have a lot of patrons who are in that older age bracket, and making sure that we keep people healthy is really important,” said Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center.
“Shutting down our facility and getting everything transitioned so we can work remotely was the most pragmatic thing we could do for our staff, volunteers, patrons and the community.”
She said the plan is to reopen the arts center on March 31, depending on how the coronavirus progresses.
“Our spring semester will start on April 6 for adult classes only, pending conditions, and we have rescheduled all of our fundraising events for the next two months and they will not start until the end of May,” Godin said.
She said during this time of closure, the facility will undergo an extensive cleaning.
“We want to make sure everything is clean and sanitized now with us out of the building, and then before we come back, it will all be done again,” Godin said.
Construction on the M. Josephine Paul Family Museum is continuing.
Anyone who has questions can reach the arts center through email at caccc@atlanticbbn.net.
Updates on the arts center will be posted on its Facebook page and at www.caccc.org.
Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johns-town, has closed its facility and has canceled all public events through March.
“We are practicing social distancing and we want to make sure the staff and community are safe,” said Melody Tisinger, Bottle Works’ advancement and operations director.
“We’re following Gov. (Tom) Wolf’s recommendation of closing down for the 14 days and having limited access to the building.”
All events and classes will be rescheduled for a later date.
“Our activities that were scheduled and weekly activities and classes have been postponed and we’re working hard to reschedule those activities,” Tisinger said.
“We will keep our eye out in terms of if this needs to go longer than the 14 days.”
During this time, Bottle Works is providing resources to families with children so they can still stay creative.
“We have leftover art supplies that we are willing to give to the community on a drop-in basis,” Tisinger said. “
We want to help make their stay at home a little bit more enjoyable, so we’ll do this until supplies run out.”
Times and dates of when people can pick up supplies will be posted on Bottle Works’ Facebook page.
In addition, online instructional classes will be posted on Facebook throughout the closure.
The staff is preparing to do a deep cleaning of the facility while it’s closed.
Updates can be found on Facebook and its website at www.bottleworks.org.
Johnstown Area Heritage Association has closed its museums – Heritage Discovery Center, Johns-town Children’s Museum and Johnstown Flood Museum – until April 1.
JAHA events scheduled for that time period have been canceled or will be rescheduled if possible.
“We are hopeful that this won’t be long term, but the unknown here is pretty scary,” said Richard Burkert, JAHA’s president and CEO.
He said the buildings will be thoroughly cleaned, especially the
Johnstown Children’s Museum, which offers many hands-on activities.
“It’s too early to know exactly what we’re dealing with, but we are being responsible,” Burkert said.
“We will be back and I can’t wait.”
Updates on the status of the museums can be found on JAHA’s Facebook page and at www.jaha.org.
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art has closed its five museums – Loretto, Johnstown, Bedford, Altoona and Ligonier Valley – to the public through the end of March.
“We will assess the situation as more information is provided on best practices during this temporary shutdown,” said Sarah E. Henrich, SAMA’s director and senior curator.
“We will send a press release indicating when the museums will reopen for visitation.”
She said emails and phone messages will be checked throughout this period.
Information on all sites can be found at www.sama-art.org.
The Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center, Pitt-Johnstown campus, in Richland Township, is working to reschedule the remainder of its season.
“As we follow the leadership of our public health and government officials, all Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center events through April 30 have been canceled or postponed,” said Michael Bodolosky, PPAC’s executive director.
He said Galway to Broadway has been rescheduled for late September or early October.
“Right now, I’m working on rescheduling Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll and Bennie and Jets (The Premier Elton John Tribute),” Bodolosky said.
For rescheduled events, all ticket purchases will be honored for the make-up date.
“We encourage those with tickets for upcoming shows to check their email, event pages and our social media pages for updates on specific events,” Bodolosky said.
Additional information can be found at www.upjarts.pitt.edu and on the PPAC’s Facebook page.
Arcadia Theater in Windber has postponed its March 28 Rave On! The Music of Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison show and rescheduled it for Aug. 8.
“The talent we work with has been so nice to deal with and understanding,” Jerry Ledney, executive director of the theater, said.
“They don’t want to put people in harm’s way and they don’t want to get anything themselves, so they’ve been really good with rescheduling and contracts.”
In addition, the Face to Face Billy Joel and Elton John tribute show for April 25 is postponed with a rescheduled date yet to be determined.
Original tickets will be honored on rescheduled show dates.
“Everyone will be called who has tickets so they understand what is going on,” Ledney said.
The box office will be closed through the end of March.
More information can be found at www.arcadiawindber.com and on the theater’s Facebook page.
Johnstown Symphony Orchestra has canceled its activities through May 15.
Canceled events include, Choral Festival, April 4; 1929 Society Launch event at the Masonic Temple, April 5; Young People’s Concert, April 7; Season Finale, May 2; Johnstown Symphony Auxiliary Fashion Show, May 5; and Mother’s Day Concert in Somerset, May 10.
New concert dates will be communicated through email and posted on the JSO website and social media pages.
The JSO is offering a refund on tickets for the April and May concerts. Ticketholders also can receive a voucher for the 2020-2021 season or a receipt for your donation of tickets by emailing ticket type and contact information to info@johnstownsymphony.org.
“When facing other challenges, the JSO has brought the community together physically,” said Maestro James Blachly.
“Now, we have to help do the same, but without physical closeness. In the coming weeks and months, we will be sharing online resources and inviting our JSO family to help us bring the balm of music as we all try to care for the caretakers, ease suffering and remind us all of the power of beauty in our lives.”
Johnstown Symphony Chorus has suspended all rehearsals through May 15.
Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra and Inclined to Sing have suspended rehearsals through March 29.
Community Strings has suspended rehearsals through March.
Share the Music has suspended all in-person education through March.
Johnstown Symphony Auxiliary and Somerset Auxiliary of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra have suspended all meetings and events through the end of March.
Additional information and updates are available at www.johnstownsymphony.org.
At Venue of Merging Arts in the Cambria City section of Johnstown, the Blues Gathering scheduled for March 28 is tentatively still on.
“My plan is to talk to performers and see how they want to handle it,” Dennis Mical, executive director of VOMA, said.
“If they still want to do it, I would be willing to hold it.”
He said April’s schedule is up in the air.
“We have things scheduled, but we will be playing it by ear at this point,” Mical said. “We would like to move forward with events, but we are keeping in mind the performers and our patrons and we’re being as cautious as we can.”
For updates on the performance schedule, visit www.thevoma.com.
