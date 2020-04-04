As outdoor activities become more popular during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, recreational trails are seeing more users across the Johnstown region, the state of Pennsylvania and the United States.
“We’ve seen it ourselves and heard it from many people at different times of day – the trailheads are full,” said Caytlin Lusk, program coordinator for the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority, which owns the Ghost Town Trail, the Path of the Flood Trail and the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail.
The statewide stay-at-home order imposed on Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf, designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 by minimizing person-to-person contact, specifies that Pennsylvanians can still leave their homes to engage in outdoor activities such as walking, hiking or running, as long as social distancing is maintained.
Cambria County President Commissioner Tom Chernisky, an avid trail user and booster, said he’s met people from many different communities using the county’s trails in the past few weeks.
“It’s a great way to clear your head,” he said, “and we have a lot of people doing it from all over. … I’ll say, ‘Where are you from?’ and I’m hearing, ‘Garrett.’ ‘Somerset.’ ‘Davidsville.’ ‘Ebensburg.’ ‘Twin Rocks.’ ‘Nanty Glo.’ ‘Upper Yoder.’ ‘Richland.’ ‘Salix.’ ‘Sidman.’ All over the county.”
“We obviously have our more popular locations where you always see a dozen or so cars, but all of the trailheads are consistently seeming to have more traffic, and therefore more usage,” Lusk added.
That’s a local reflection of a statewide and national trend.
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said state parks and state forests are currently seeing record numbers of visitors, with more expected as the weather gets warmer and fishing season begins, even though facilities such as restrooms and campgrounds there are closed. For example, between March 17 and March 25, visitation at Presque Isle State Park in Erie was up 165% compared to the same dates last year.
And Patricia Brooks, a spokeswoman for the national group Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, said her group has seen “dramatic increases in visitation” at trails across the United States during the pandemic. An analysis of counters at 31 trails across the country showed that trail use for the week of March 16 to March 22 was up nearly 200% over the same week last year, she said.
“This is an unprecedented time in our nation’s history,” Chernisky said.
“Everyone must practice social distancing, and trails provide recreational opportunities where you can get outside and exercise physically and mentally by maintaining a safe distance.”
‘What is most important’
Echoing the guidance of state and national health officials, Lusk said that trail users should continue to practice social distancing while the pandemic is ongoing.
“What is most important is that people follow the 6-foot distancing rule,” she said. “The trails are wide enough for one person to be on either side of the trail, so if you’re walking, always stay to the right. Stay in single file. If you see someone coming from the opposite direction and there is not a 6-foot distance, feel free to step off the trail in a manner that is safe for you. Don’t go over a ledge, obviously.”
Chernisky said that he and the people he’s passed on local trails have been practicing social distancing.
“Just the other day,” he recalled, “I saw a grandpa and his grandson walking together on the trail, keeping 6 feet apart. I ran into a mother and her two children, and they’re all keeping 6 feet apart. Just yesterday, I was out at the Ghost Town Trail, the Nanty Glo trailhead, and I met a guy and his girlfriend hiking with backpacks on, walking 6 feet apart from each other.
“They were practicing social distancing, and they’re dating each other!”
While the trails owned by the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority will remain open unless the authority is told to close them by state officials, Lusk said, some other trails and recreational areas have been closed because of the pandemic, so people should make sure to check before leaving whether the trails they’re planning to use are open.
For example, she said, while most of the Path of the Flood Trail is open, the Staple Bend Tunnel Trail, which is used as a section of the Path of the Flood Trail, is part of the Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site and thus is closed.
Information about the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority’s trails can be found online at its website, www.cambriaconservationrecreation.com. The website includes an article about the authority’s response to COVID-19, including the closure of all restrooms along its trails.
Lusk said everyone should be prepared to use a different trailhead if their first choice is too crowded: “There are many ways to access each trail, and limiting your exposure to others is vital at this point in time.”
She also asked trail users to follow “Leave No Trace” principles by carrying out their own trash, noting that some state parks and other outdoor spaces are dealing with vandalism and littering.
‘We need to spread out’
Also this week, DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn released guidance for those who want to get outdoors during the pandemic. She continued to emphasize the importance of social distancing for slowing the spread of the virus.
“During this time of significant changes to our daily routines,” she said, “it’s clear that our need for and appreciation of nature is greater than ever. Outdoor activities are a great idea to relieve stress and as immunity boosters, but they should not include exposure to high-touch surfaces or other groups of people. We need to spread out.”
Among Dunn’s tips for going outdoors while avoiding groups of people were the following:
• If you have a yard, spend time there outdoors every day.
• If possible, take a walk around your neighborhood with your family, as long as you can stay six feet away from neighbors.
• If you decide to leave your neighborhood, plan for several alternate locations, so if you arrive at your first choice and there are crowds, you can move on.
• Choose a less busy time of day, such as early morning.
