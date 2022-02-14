JOHNSTOWN, PA. – Cambria County’s latest seven-day COVID-19 case total – and its rate of positive cases – took a sharp decrease from the previous week, state reports show.
Tracking data submitted through Feb. 10, Cambria’s 350 cases over the week were down by 38% from the previous week’s 566 cases, according to the Department of Health.
Another important indicator to show local spread – the positivity rate – fell from 17.7% to 12.5% over the same span.
That puts the county at the same rate as the statewide average for the rate of positive cases, which is 12.5% – or, approximately one of every eight people tested.
Somerset, Indiana, Blair and Westmoreland counties also saw their weekly tests and positivity rates decline.
Somerset County’s positivity rate, which was above 19% two weeks ago, dropped to 15.9% last week, results show.
State and local officials have indicated they are encouraged by the recent downward trend in cases, but have cautioned the public to continue masking, getting vaccinated and social distancing when necessary to avoid a rebound in cases – a continued risk because the omicron variant has shown to spread far easier than previous COVID-19 types.
Latest casesCambria County added 169 cases over the weekend through Monday, as well as three deaths.
The county now has recorded 33,818 cases since March 2020 and 690 deaths.
Somerset County added 53 cases and one death.
Bedford County added 35 cases and its COVID-19 death total remained unchanged.
Indiana and Blair counties also did not add additional deaths. Indiana County added 110 new positives over the three day span, and Blair County added 197 cases.
Centre County added 146 cases and one death, while Clearfield County added 68 cases and two deaths.
Westmoreland County added 402 cases and six deaths.
Drive-thru testingTwo counties in the region are continuing drive-thru testing offerings this week.
Blair County: from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through Feb. 25, at the Jaffa Shrine, 2200 Broad Ave., Altoona.
Somerset County: (Through Feb 19) Tuesday through Friday testing is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday testing is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Friedens Lutheran Church, 131 S. Main St., Friedens.
People may also find testing sites across Pennsylvania through an interactive Department of Health map posted here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.