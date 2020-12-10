Six area players were selected to the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association all-state teams. A trio of male seniors, Bedford’s Chase DeLong, Penn Cambria’s Reed Niebauer and Rockwood’s Gabe Latuch, and a senior female trio consisting of Forest Hills’ Lydia Roman, Richland’s Autumn Facci and Rockwood’s Haley Johnson were honored.
DeLong was one of 26 midfielders named. He led the 16-1 Bisons with 24 goals, 12 assists and 60 points in 2020. DeLong helped the squad claim District 5 Class AA and Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference titles. DeLong finished his career with 72 goals, 30 assists and 174 points. He also led the Bisons with 24 goals and 58 points in 2019.
Niebauer, one of only five goalkeepers chosen, supplied 19 shutouts, 389 saves and a .820 save percentage over three seasons. Niebauer produced 10 blank sheets in 2019.
Latuch was selected as a midfielder. He played a key role in the Rockets going 19-1 and winning the District 5 Class A championship.
Roman was one of 19 midfielders selected. Roman earned her second all-state honor. She compiled 31 goals as a senior. She tallied 51 goals, 17 assists and 119 points during the 2019 campaign. Roman completed her career with 141 goals, 45 assists and 327 points.
Facci was one of 23 forwards named to the all-state team. She totaled 31 goals, 13 assists and 75 points for the 11-5 Rams in 2020, advancing to the District 6 Class AA semifinals.
Facci finished her career with 104 goals and 36 assists. She served as Richland’s primary kicker over the past two seasons on the football team, nailing 76 of 87 extra points for the three-time District 6 champion Rams.
Johnson led the Rockets with 33 goals, 21 assists and 87 points as a scoring threat at forward. The Rockets went 14-4-1 this past season, finishing as the District 5 Class A runner-up. Johnson concluded her career with 94 goals, 60 assists and 248 points.
