State troopers handed out 28 more warnings from Friday through Sunday to non-life-sustaining businesses that failed to comply with Gov. Tom Wolf’s order closing their physical locations.
Troop A, which patrols all of Cambria and Somerset counties and most of Westmoreland and Indiana counties, issued one of those warnings.
A total of 191 warnings have been handed out since enforcement of Wolf’s order, a measure designed to slow the spread of COVID-19, began on March 23. Troop A has issued 25 of those warnings, more than any other troop in the state. No business has yet been cited for failing to comply with the order.
No information was provided by state police about the identities of the businesses that have received warnings.
Information on the order, including the current list of businesses classified as life-sustaining and resources for businesses affected by the order, is available from the state Department of Community and Economic Development, www.dced.pa.gov.
Members of the public were asked to report noncompliant businesses by calling their local law enforcement agencies’ non-emergency numbers, not by calling 911.
