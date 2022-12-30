JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Deaths from COVID-19 fell dramatically across the state and this region during 2022, but the numbers of new cases were only slightly lower.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that there were 1,379,718 new cases of COVID-19 statewide in 2022 through Tuesday, down from 1,396,009 in 2021. There were 640,325 cases in 2020 in Pennsylvania.
Deaths related to COVID-19 totaled 12,187 in 2022 in Pennsylvania, down from 20,727 in 2021.
Across this eight-county region, there have been 110,779 new cases and 1,216 deaths in 2022. That compares to 132,647 cases and 2,305 deaths in 2021.
Cambria and Indiana counties were the region’s only counties with more cases reported this year than last year. Both counties saw fewer deaths this year than last year.
Cambria County had 16,683 cases and 180 deaths this year, compared to 16,603 cases and 370 deaths in 2021.
Indiana County had 8,743 cases and 89 deaths this year, after seeing 8,579 cases and 174 deaths reported in 2021.
Elsewhere in the region:
• Somerset County reported 6,856 cases and 104 deaths this year, compared to 10,075 cases and 247 deaths in 2021.
• Bedford County reported 3,829 cases and 59 deaths this year, compared to 5,805 cases and 104 deaths in 2021.
• Blair County reported 11,358 cases and 172 deaths this year, compared to 15,099 cases and 324 deaths in 2021.
• Clearfield County reported 9,024 cases and 128 deaths this year, compared to 10,464 cases and 210 deaths in 2021.
• Centre County reported 16,763 cases and 96 deaths this year, compared to 17,199 cases and 150 deaths in 2021.
• Westmoreland County saw 37,541 cases and 388 deaths in 2022, compared to 39,828 cases and 698 deaths in 2021.
