1st Summit Bank is working to ensure that nobody goes hungry during these times of uncertainty while dealing with the coronavirus.
Through its corporate giving, the bank has donated $6,500 to 22 local food banks in five counties – Cambria, Somerset, Indiana, Westmoreland and Blair – to help them feed people in those communities.
Some receiving funds include Catholic Charities, United Neighborhoods Capture Team, Forest Hills Food Pantry, Cambria County Backpack Project, Salvation Army, St. Vincent de Paul and Windber Food Pantry.
“As part of our planned giving every year we give money to all kind of nonprofits, we probably gave last year to over 400 different nonprofits, and we have a plan to give to a number of food banks each year,” said Elmer Laslo, president and CEO of 1st Summit Bank. “We typically do that at the end of the year, but because of the pandemic and the needs that are in communities, we decided to do this now.”
According to the bank, the money will provide an additional 65,000 meals.
“We want to help people in need and we know in our communities there are a lot of people who are hurting,” Laslo said.
He said the bank has given money to the United Way’s emergency fund and is planning to make additional donations to organizations as they come along.
“Myself personally and a lot of our employees have been giving throughout the communities as well,” Laslo said.
Money will be presented to the food banks in person or sent by check with funds divvied up, for the most part, equally to each site.
“We may do this again depending on how everything goes,” Laslo said.
