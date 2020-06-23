1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial Authority plans to ask ASM Global, the venue's promotion company, to waive management fees during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The cost is more than $8,000 per month.
Authority members – who, on Monday, voted unanimously to make the request – would like to see the decision be made retroactive to when the shutdown started in late March. All concerts, sporting events, ice rentals and graduations since then have been canceled.
No ticketed events are scheduled for the rest of the year, although that could change if gatherings of more than 250 people become permissible again.
“Basically, I think we need to look at all avenues to try to save money,” Chris Glessner, the authority's chairman, said. “We obviously don't have any revenue coming into the arena right now, so we have to reduce costs wherever we can. The one thought is with the reduced activity in the arena there's reduced management that's actually needed right now.”
ASM Global has presented different ideas, including waivers, to the venues it manages about how to deal with the economic issues of the coronavirus shutdown.
“This is something that's new to everyone, so we're all just looking at different ways to help our clients save money,” said the arena's general manager, Jason Blumenfeld, an ASM employee. “Then when we get back to more of a normal state, make up the revenues that we weren't able to make now.”
Officials with the North American Hockey League have said they plan to hold a full 2020-21 season. The Johnstown Tomahawks play home games at 1st Summit Arena.
