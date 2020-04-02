State troopers handed out 13 more warnings on Wednesday to non-life-sustaining businesses that failed to comply with Gov. Tom Wolf’s order closing their physical locations.
Enforcement of the order, which was designed to slow the spread of COVID-19, began on March 23. A total of 136 warnings were issued statewide through Wednesday. No business has yet been cited for violating the order.
Troop A, which patrols all of Cambria and Somerset and most of Westmoreland and Indiana counties, issued two warnings on Wednesday. It has issued 21 warnings since enforcement began, more than any other troop in the state.
Information on the order, including the current list of businesses classified as life-sustaining, resources for businesses affected by the order and information on how businesses can apply for waivers or exemptions, is available from the state Department of Community and Economic Development, www.dced.pa.gov.
DCED Secretary Dennis Davin said Thursday that the period during which businesses can apply for exemptions to the order ends at 5 p.m. Friday. As of Tuesday evening, DCED had received 32,474 exemption requests from businesses statewide.
“With just a few days remaining to apply for an exemption, we encourage businesses who think they may be applicable to look at our Life-Sustaining Business FAQ and file before the end of the day Friday,” Davin said. “We appreciate the cooperation of businesses making sure they are operating appropriately during this time. As the business exemption period ends this week, our staff continues to work tirelessly to organize and assess the data associated with submissions.”
Members of the public were asked to report noncompliant businesses by calling their local law enforcement agencies’ non-emergency numbers, not by calling 911.
