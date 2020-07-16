Cambria County has 10 new COVID-19 cases and Blair County added five Thursday among 781 additional positive cases statewide in the Department of Health's daily report.
Another 16 Pennsylvania deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, bringing the state totals to 98,446 and 6,973 deaths.
Across the region, Somerset County added two cases, Bedford County added one, Fayette County added three, Indiana County added six and Westmoreland County added 35 new cases and one additional death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.