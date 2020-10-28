Greater Johnstown School District reported its third case of COVID-19 Monday after being notified about a high school teacher who tested positive for the disease, according to a release from Superintendent Amy Arcurio.
As a result of the instance, 10 students from the district are in quarantine after contact tracing was completed.
Those individuals had been in "close contact" with the teacher Oct. 20 and the staff member has been in quarantine since Oct. 21 due to close contact with a family member.
"The names of all individuals were provided to the (Pennsylvania) Department of Health and these students will quarantine for the mandatory 14 days," Arcurio said in the release.
A school closure is not recommended at this time.
"We appreciate the support of the community nurse, our school nurse and the pandemic response team who were able to quickly execute our plan for contact tracing," Arcurio said.
Previous cases of COVID-19 at Greater Johnstown included a boys basketball player during the summer months and another player for the team at the end of September.
Students in the district have participated in increased face-to-face instruction during October with the elementary students attending four days per week and the high school learners going either Mondays and Tuesdays or Wednesdays and Thursdays based on an alphabetical system.
