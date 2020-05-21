coronavirus cell
The Associated Press

Ten new area cases of COVID-19 are among 980 additional positive cases reported Thursday, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 65,392.

There are no additional deaths in the area among 102 reported by the state Department of Health – bringing the state total to 4,869 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Cambria County added one new case to reach 55 total, with two deaths; Somerset held steady at 37 cases and no deaths; Bedford County has four new cases to reach 36 total, with two deaths; and Blair County has five new cases for a total of 44 cases and one death.

Thursday's report adds 166 cases in residents of long-term care facilities, which include nursing homes and personal care homes.

A total of 14,113 residents of the homes have tested positive for COVID-19. There have been an additional 62 deaths related to COVID-19 in the homes, bringing the state total to 3,234 deaths.

An additional 62 employees of the homes have tested positive, for a total of 2,306 confirmed cases.

The county-specific information on nursing homes has not been updated since Tuesday – when it showed one case in Cambria County and none in Somerset, Bedford or Blair county.

