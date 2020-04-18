The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday reported 1,628 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of cases to 31,069.
The department also reported 80 new deaths among people with positive cases of the virus, bringing the state’s total death toll to 836.
The count included three new cases in Cambria County, bringing the county’s total to 17 cases, including one death. Somerset County had two new reported cases, bringing its total to 17 cases. Bedford County's count held steady at 14 cases and 1 death.
“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community.
"If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
Check back later for more details on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.