Small businesses in Pennsylvania damaged by coronavirus shutdowns are on track to soon be able to apply for disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
A disaster declaration for the entire state has been submitted by Gov. Tom Wolf and is currently being reviewed by the SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance.
Approval by SBA Administrator Junita Carranza could come as early as Thursday or Friday, said Kelly Hunt, director of SBA’s Western District of Pennsylvania.
After Carranza’s approval, small businesses and private nonprofits negatively impacted by the coronavirus can apply for low-interest loans of up to $2 million by going to https://sba.gov/disaster.
Much of the state’s economic activity has been curtailed by Wolf’s order Monday to close “nonessential” businesses for two weeks, including dine-in restaurant facilities, salons and shopping malls, to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce President Amy Bradley encouraged local nonprofits and businesses in Cambria County to apply for the loans.
“These loans will help when businesses are able to reopen,” Bradley said. “This will help them get back up and running.”
