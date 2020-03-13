Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday that all K-12 schools in Pennsylvania will close their doors for at least 10 business days beginning Monday.
"We understand that these are trying times and recognize the impact of the coronavirus on our students and communities," Wolf said in a news release.
No school district in the commonwealth will be penalized if students fail to meet the 180-day or school hours requirements.
Additionally, the Pennsylvania Department of Education worked with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow eligible schools to serve meals to low-income students through a take-out or grab-and-go system during the time they are closed.
