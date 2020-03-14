As Tim Ault worked out at MorGainz Fitness – West Hills on Saturday, he made sure to wipe down every piece of equipment he used with disinfectant, just like he always does at a gym.
But that usually routine act has taken on much greater importance in recent days.
With the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic spreading, a focus has been placed on personal sanitization, especially keeping hands and surfaces clean.
“When you get done doing anything in a gym, you should wipe everything down,” said Ault, who was among the more than a dozen people at MorGainz Fitness around noon.
“That’s common courtesy for everybody. That protects everybody’s health. But not everybody does it, so I try to wipe things down before and afterwards. That way it covers not only other people, but myself.”
MorGainz Fitness had a jug of hand sanitizer at the front desk and spray bottles with disinfectant at all the paper towel dispensers.
“You can tell it’s very clean, very organized with where the hand sanitizers are located and everything and the spray bottle to disinfect,” Don Bachota, Ault’s workout partner, said.
“It’s always good to make sure everything is clean. It protects against viruses spreading and everything. I see pretty much everybody in here is washing up their equipment when they’re done.”
MorGainz Fitness, along with other gyms across the region, including the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA, are working to make members aware of the role they can play in keeping equipment clean.
“We’re certainly going to step up our effort this coming week trying to get that message out,” Shawn Sebring, chief executive officer of the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA, said.
The YMCA is already doing additional cleaning.
“We’re trying to do some extra cleaning throughout the day,” Sebring said. “We moved some staff to clean overnight so we get a better deep clean overnight as well. We’re just kind of hoping people will choose to stay home if they’re not feeling well, so the rest of us can kind of still get in and get some exercise. Obviously, we encourage people to wipe down the equipment before and after they use it, which is a little extra step.”
Sebring plans to meet with directors of other YMCAs in western Pennsylvania early next week to discuss future plans, including the possible need to close for a time period.
“I don’t really know what the right thing to do is,” Sebring said. “I know that there are churches canceling services all over the country. We’re exploring that with our board, what our options are.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.