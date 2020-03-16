“Stay calm, stay safe, stay home.”
That advice was repeated by both Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine Monday during a webcast press conference from Harrisburg.
The “stay home” advice was driven home again when Levine provided the latest recommendations for those who feel sick.
“If you are feeling mostly fine, or basically worried about your health – which I can understand – please stay home,” Levine said. “If you do not have symptoms, at this point, you do not need to be tested.
“If you are feeling sick, but wouldn’t go to the doctor under normal circumstances, please stay home and call your doctor from your home.”
Consulting with the physician will determine the next step in treating the illness, she explained, adding that any doctor can order a COVID-19 test if he or she feels it is warranted.
Illness associated with possible exposure to coronavirus requires a more immediate response, Levine said.
“If you are feeling ill and you know someone who has been exposed, or you have possibly been exposed to COVID-19, or you believe you have a medical emergency, then call 911 and seek medical care,” Levine said.
“Let the 911 operator know you are experiencing symptoms that could be related to a coronavirus exposure.”
Fever, cough and shortness of breath are the most common symptoms of the novel coronavirus, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention says.
Those experiencing symptoms should call their health care provider before going to the office, if possible, the UPMC Health System recommends on its website. The system offers telemedicine consultation online.
“If you believe you have been exposed to the coronavirus, whether you have symptoms or not, you should contact your doctor or use UPMC AnywhereCare – an online place to get care – to receive initial guidance. A virtual care visit from home limits the spread of infection, and if needed, UPMC can guide you safely to the next care site.”
The federal Administration for Community Living of the Department of Health and Human Services also advises those who feel like they are developing symptoms to call their doctor, but stressed those with emergency warning signs for COVID-19 should get immediate attention.
Emergency warning signs for coronavirus include:
• Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath.
• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest.
• New confusion or inability to arouse.
• Bluish lips or face.
