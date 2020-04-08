A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
“If someone is asymptomatic yet positive for COVID-19, how long would they be considered contagious?”
The answer:
Great question.
If you test positive:
• Notify your close contacts and let them know they should quarantine at home for 14 days. This includes your family members.
• Self-isolate in your home until each of the following conditions are met:
1. It has been at least 7 days since your symptoms first appeared, AND
2. It has been at least 3 days since you have not had a fever (without using fever-reducing medications) and your respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath) are improving.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • •
A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
“I work in a nursing home as a certified nursing assistant. If one of the residents goes to the hospital and tests positive, does our upper management have the right to not disclose this information to employees.”
The answer:
There is no requirement from either CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) or the Pennsylvania Department of Health that nursing homes or hospitals are required to inform employees of confirmed cases. But we do expect facilities to take steps to protect the health and safety of residents and share information with those who may be affected.
– Pennsylvania Department of Health
• • •
Have a question about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19?
What do you need to know?
We will ask the experts.
Send questions to tribdem@tribdem.com.
