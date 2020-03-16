For the third time in the club's short history, the Robotic Doges – a community STEM team out of Hollsopple – qualified for the FIRST World Championships.
But concern over COVID-19, otherwise known as the coronavirus, forced organizers to cancel the event.
"Our team is very saddened by the news that the 2020 FIRST World Championship has been canceled," a message on the team's Facebook said. "We are especially sad for our seniors who won't get another shot to go, but are so proud of their efforts and the skills they learned in the process."
The team, which is completely funded by local companies, went to the tournament in 2017 and 2018, making it to the final four and taking third place.
According to a release from FIRST, the organizers took guidance from health agencies and made the decision based on "the health and safety of our community above all else."
At this time there is no plan to reschedule the competition.
Coach Michele Lamkin said Robotic Doges team members were "heartbroken" by the news.
"Although the wind has been knocked out of their sails, these teens are determined and resilient," Lamkin said.
Robotics teams begin their season in September and work on a robot until November.
During that time, the students develop a design, produce a 3D model, create a prototype, program the robot and test it, constantly trying to make it better.
December to February is the competition season, when teams attend up to three qualifying tournaments.
Groups that qualify move on to states and if they keep winning they advance to worlds.
"Only 320 teams out of more than 6,600 teams get to advance to worlds in 2020, which is less than half of 1% of all teams," Lamkin said.
'Working together'
This season's challenge was creating a robot to collect blocks and build a skyscraper.
Students split various responsibilities on the project – ranging from engineering to design and driving the robot.
"You all have to come together and this place facilitates working together," Bishop McCort senior and team member Connor Coyle said.
Coyle is in his second year with the Doges and said he was drawn to the team for the engineering aspect and because his brother, Ian Coyle, has been on the team for three years.
Annalina Brant, a 10th-grade student at Shanksville-Stonycreek High School, said she's been on the team for three years and is interested in the engineering side of competition as well.
Brant said she does a little of everything, but this season focused on the math calculations and designed the claw on the robot.
Coyle serves as driver one, alongside Isaac Metz from North Star School District, as driver two, and Johnstown Christian School exchange student Abraham Li, who is a driver coach.
While Coyle and Metz steer the robot to the blocks and back to stack them, Li keeps an eye on the field and provides advice on best approach lanes, while watching the clock.
Lamkin said the students use two phones to handle the driving.
The team writes a program in Java, exports it to a phone on the robot and links that device by Bluetooth to a phone at the driver's station, where two controllers are used to navigate the field.
For Coyle, this was going to be a first trip to the world competition. Brant, on the other hand, had gone once before and said that it would have meant a lot to her to be able to return because the team didn't go last year.
"It's mind-blowing," Brant said about the competition. "It's cool to see all the different teams come together and connect over robotics."
Lasting impact
Normally at the world tournament, teams are joined by companies and colleges, Lamkin said.
While the competition is taking place, a college/job fair is held to offer students opportunities in robotics-related fields.
Lamkin said there have been several students from the Doges who have gone on to study in those fields at various Penn State University campuses and Robert Morris University.
Such benefits keep her involved and expanding the Laurel Highlands branch.
Currently, LHER has helped launch eight other FIRST teams and hosted several workshops and tournaments.
This summer, the group is scheduling several workshops for the FIRST teams and possibly a drone camp.
"We're trying to introduce something new to the culture," Lamkin said. "The more exposure we can create in the area, the better."
In connection with this effort, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. March 22 the Robotic Doges will be hosting a "Dessert and Demo" event that will be free and open to the public.
Lamkin said the gathering will be at the group's training area in the lower level of Mishler's Auction Service, 150 Old Ridge Road, Hollsopple, where students will provide demonstrations of their robot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.