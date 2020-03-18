The visitor centers at western Pennsylvania’s five National Park Service sites have been closed until further notice in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The National Park Service said the closures are meant to promote social distancing in accordance with the latest guidance from the White House, the Centers for Disease Control and local and state authorities.
The following facilities remained open as of Wednesday:
• trails, restrooms, the picnic area and the Staple Bend Tunnel at Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site;
• trails, restrooms, the Tower of Voices, the Flight Path, the Memorial Plaza and the Wall of Names at Flight 93 National Memorial;
• trails, restrooms, the picnic area and the North and South Abutments at Johnstown Flood National Memorial;
• trails, restrooms, fort grounds and the battlefield at Fort Necessity National Battlefield;
• and trails and restrooms at Friendship Hill National Historic Site.
Updates about National Park Service operations will be posted online at www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Those seeking specific details about park operations were advised to check with individual parks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.