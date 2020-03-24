Business closings and other coronavirus mitigation efforts are already affecting many in the area.
Supplies are being depleted at the Johnstown Salvation Army’s emergency food pantry, Captain Erin Smullen said, explaining the food pantry provides a backup for those who rely on other community feeding programs when they are having extra issues.
“In this time of crisis, we have more people who need that emergency pantry as their resources run short,” Smullen said.
To help fill the gap, the Salvation Army has launched a “virtual food drive” to boost supplies at feeding sites and food pantries across Western Pennsylvania.
“This virtual food drive will help serve more people in need while keeping staff, volunteers and donors safe by following social distancing guidelines,” the Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania Headquarters said in a press release.
“Financial contributions are needed most in order to most efficiently respond to demand and support local economies through the purchase of goods.”
The virtual food pantry web page offers the opportunity to make donations to purchase food, baby items or personal hygiene products. There is also an “angel donation” option for a general contribution.
Donors can direct the donations to the Johnstown Salvation Army or other unit.
Feeding programs have become more vital in light of the COVID-19 measures’ economic impact, state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Tuesday during her daily press briefing. She urged people to support the programs as a way to give back.
“Many Pennsylvanians rely on food banks to feed their families,” Levine said. “You can donate safely while practicing social distancing.”
Smullen said the angel donation option will provide support to the Salvation Army’s former soup kitchen program, which provided hot meals on weekdays at the Vine Street headquarters.
To protect the workers and the clients, Smullen said the program has switched to take out and cold meals.
Clients will come on Mondays to pick up meals for the week, she said.
Other services continue at the Salvation Army, although the building is locked to control the number of people inside the building, she said. Those in need of emergency help or who want to donate items should call the local unit at (814) 539-3110 or knock on the door.
The Johnstown office is still accepting non-perishable food donations, along with baby supplies, hygiene products, cleaning and sanitizing items and paper products. Donors should call the center to schedule drop-off.
