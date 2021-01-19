Anyone age 65 and older and those over 15 with certain medical conditions are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines, the Department of Health announced Tuesday.
New online tools to check eligibility and to find vaccination locations were also announced.
The expanded eligibility under Phase 1A means about 3.5 million Pennsylvanians are now eligible.
“We know that Pennsylvanians are ready for the vaccine,” said Cindy Findley, Department of Health’s Deputy Secretary for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, and leader of the state’s Vaccine Task Force.
Announcing the expanded eligibility and online tools during a press briefing on Tuesday, Findley stressed the state has not received enough vaccine for everyone who is eligible.
“We must have patience,” Findley said. “We want to ensure that the vaccine is provided to Pennsylvanians in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient, which is why we are taking this phased approach."
The online tools include an eligibility quiz and a vaccine locator map at www.pa.gov/guides/get-vaccinated.
Contact information for all vaccine providers is provided with the locator map.
On Tuesday, St. Francis University health science students and faculty began receiving the Moderna vaccine.
“Our students are soon-to-be practicing professionals and are situated to provide immediate and long-term relief to the nation’s health care personnel who are strained due to the pandemic,” the university said in a statement.
As health care workers under Phase 1A of the state’s vaccine program, faculty and students are vaccinated through a partnership with Mainline Pharmacy and the university’s DiSepio Institute for Rural Health and Wellness.
The institute will become a site for wider distribution in future phases of the state’s program as vaccine becomes available.
The health department’s midday update Tuesday showed new case totals continued to flatten. There were 5,341 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 777,186 cases.
After dropping below 7,000 on Saturday, the rolling seven-day average of new cases reached 6,251 average cases a day – the fewest since Nov. 21.
There were 77 new COVID-19 deaths, which brings the state total to 19,467 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck Pennsylvania in March.
Cambria County had 40 new cases and six new deaths, Somerset County had 25 new cases and three deaths, Bedford County had 11 new cases and one death, Blair County had 40 new cases and two deaths, Indiana County had 35 new cases and three deaths, Clearfield County had 32 new cases and two deaths, Centre County had 67 new cases and two deaths and Westmoreland County had 198 new cases and six deaths.
Hospitalizations continued to flatten. After peaking last month at more than 6,000 inpatients a day, there were 4,593 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide on Tuesday. That included 918 in intensive care units and 564 on ventilators or breathing machines.
In Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford counties there were 152 inpatients, with 19 in ICUs and 19 on ventilators. That’s down from 168 hospitalized a week ago, with 30 in ICUs and 28 on ventilators.
