The coronavirus pandemic continues to grow in Pennsylvania, with 560 new confirmed cases, bringing the total confirmed patients to 1,687 the Health Department reports.
On Sunday, the state total was only 479.
Blair County has reported its first positive test.
No additional cases were reported in this region. Cambria County has one confirmed case; Somerset and Clearfield counties have two each; and Westmorerland County has 16 cases.
“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.
Sixteen Pennsylvanians have died from the virus, with Butler, Delaware, Lehigh, Monroe and Montgomery counties reporting one new death each. Monroe and Montgomery each have two deaths now.
In addition to Blair, new counties on the list are Susquehanna, Indiana and Columbia.
Indiana Regional Medical Center announced the county's first case on Wednesday. The patient was self-isolating at home, the hospital said.
No information was released on the Blair County patient. UPMC Altoona spokeswoman Danielle Sampsell said, “We have not had a patient test positive for COVID-19 at UPMC Altoona or UPMC Bedford thus far.”
Conemaugh Health System, which includes Conemaugh Nason Medical Center in Roaring Spring, responded with a statement that there is no update from the Blair County network.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
