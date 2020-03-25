Indiana County has its first coronavirus case and Somerset and Clearfield counties are reporting their second cases.
There are now more than 1,000 people in Pennsylvania who have been diagnosed with coronavirus, the Health Department announced Wednesday.
Wednesday's update added 276 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,127 in 44 counties.
Indiana's positive test is not listed in Wednesday's daily report. Indiana Regional Medical Center Mark Richards said the notification arrived Wednesday. The Health Department’s online report is updated at noon each day with the latest figures from midnight.
“We have received results back from the (Health Department),” Richards said in an email. “We have our first positive case in Indiana County. Patient has been notified, has been in self-quarantine since March 16, and has not required hospitalization.”
No other details were released.
New positive tests in Somerset County and Clearfield County are included in Health Department report. Both counties reported their first cases Tuesday.
All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital, the Health Department says.
The state's death toll rose to 11 on Wednesday, with four more fatalities reported.
“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.
“Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe.
"We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”
