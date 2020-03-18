University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Patrick Gallagher announced Wednesday that all spring commencement ceremonies will be postponed and rescheduled at a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"This decision was not made lightly. We know this news will be upsetting both to graduates, who have worked so hard to reach this milestone and to their loved ones who have supported them on their journeys," Gallagher said in a statement posted to the university's website.
The ceremonies were postponed in order to avoid gathering large groups of people but Gallagher assured the Pitt community that new dates for in-person ceremonies will be scheduled and announced in the future with enough time for graduates and their families to return to the campuses for celebrations.
"We recognize that this is not how any of you imagined this year ending – without the time to celebrate together and say farewell to the friends, mentors and the university that has fostered and witnessed your academic and personal success," Gallagher said.
Along with other universities and colleges, the University of Pittsburgh extended spring break for students at all campuses this year and is working on replacing on-campus classes with online instruction set to begin Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.