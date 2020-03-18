The Amtrak Pennsylvanian pulls into Johnstown train station at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, for its last run. The daily daytime passenger train run of 444 miles from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia, and ending in New York, is being canceled for a while because of low ridership due to the coronavirus.
Train rides on hold
The Tribune-Democrat
Recommended for you
