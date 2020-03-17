The following is a schedule for meals for students in area school districts and through community outreach programs in place during the coronavirus-prompted shutdown. All meals are grab-and-go:
• Blacklick Valley School District: Families can pick up meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the elementary center and the high school.
• Brownstown "Little Red Library": Food exchange location; Reik's Country Store in Brownstown is the drop-off collection site for donations.
• Central Cambria School District: Weekend Backpack Project extended to all students in K-12; no income guidelines; families may request food for each child within the family. Bags will include two breakfasts, lunches, dinners, snacks and drinks. Any student can be enrolled or removed from the list at any time by calling the district at 814-472-8870.
• Coney Island: Free meals for children from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the week
• Conemaugh Township Area School District: Families are asked to reach out to Food Service Director Adam Thomas and the school will make the necessary arrangements.
• Conemaugh Valley School District: Free lunch for all students available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Conemaugh Valley High School; the Conemaugh Valley Youth League Baseball Field in East Conemaugh; Franklin Fire Hall; St. Gregory and Barnabas Church — Bon Air and Daisytown locations.
• Ferndale Area School District: Meals can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon at Ferndale Junior High; 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren and Dale Borough Fire Department; 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Brownstown Ball Field and Berkebile Auto Service. Backpack Project Weekend meals will also be provided to students who previously signed up on Fridays.
• Forest Hills School District: Meals can be picked up at South Fork Wesley United Methodist Church —11 to 11:45 a.m.; Summerhill Township Fire Company Social Hall – 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; Mount Olive United Methodist Church and Sidman United Methodist Church – noon to 12:30 p.m.
• Greater Johnstown School District: Breakfast and lunch for students can be picked up Monday through Friday at Coopersdale, Prospect and Solomon homes from noon to 12:30 p.m. and at Oakhurst Homes from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Backpack Weekend Meals will be available Thursday and Friday from noon to 12:30 p.m. at Coopersdale, Prospect and Solomon homes and from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at Oakhurst Homes.
• Portage Area School District: Meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the schools during the week and vans with meals will be traveling bus routes beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday and will repeat the routes Tuesday for those who can't reach the schools.
• The Salvation Army: Free meals will be served out of the back of the Vine Street building from 4 to 4:30 p.m. during weekdays.
• Westmont School District: Westmont administrators are performing a targeted drop off program for students. If parents have any questions call 814-255-6751.
• Windber School District: Breakfast and lunch for students is available from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at all Windber schools; Windber stadium; Mine 40 playground; Ogletown Municipal Building; Windber Fire Department; Scalp Level Fire Department and the Paint Township Frosty Corner building across from Pomroy's Convenience Store. Families are asked to call 814-467-4567 ext. 801 if they cannot reach any of the aforementioned locations. Student's name, ID number and grade level will be needed at pickup.
