With as many as 3,000 people living together in a relatively small area, state prisons and county jails are especially vulnerable to the spread of infections.
Although no novel coronavirus illness has been identified among those incarcerated in Pennsylvania, the Department of Corrections has canceled visiting hours for two weeks at all state prisons, Corrections Secretary John Wetzel announced in a press release Thursday evening.
In addition, there will enhanced screening of all staff, vendors and contracted providers, including contracted chaplains, Wetzel announced.
“Our goal, in addition to delaying the impact of this virus on our system, is to continue normal operation of our system,” Wetzel said. “To focus on that goal, we need to limit who enters our facilities and focus on critical functions.”
Corrections officials working to increase phone time and commissary order limits, among other measures to reduce the impact on families.
“We are all in this together,” Wetzel said. “So, together we are going to work to mitigate the virus’ impact on our state prison system.”
Enhanced screening protocol includes taking one’s temperature and asking a series of questions.
Visits have been suspended at the state system’s Community Corrections Centers, which operates a center at 301 Washington St. in downtown Johnstown.
At Somerset County Jail, prisoners and visitors are separated by a glass partition, county Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said.
“We have a little advantage that way, but it does bring some unique challenges when it comes to the prison system,” she said.
Somerset County has not instituted any additional screenings, but will continue to monitor the situation and follow guidelines from the Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Commissioner Gerald Walker said.
Throughout the state prison system, new inmates are being screened for symptoms, spokeswoman Maria A. Finn said in an email.
“We always work to keep our state prisons clean and we know that the institutional setting can lead to a variety of illnesses, even communicable ones,” she said.
“We certainly have pandemic plans in place and each of our facilities have conducted tabletop exercises out of an abundance of caution.”
Ironically, a hand sanitizer manufactured by inmates through Pennsylvania Correctional Industries was discontinued because it was not approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration, Finn noted.
“We are focusing on access to anti-bacterial soap for inmates,” she said.
In addition, the Corrections Department is:
• Postponing audits, inspections and reentry job fairs that were scheduled for March and April.
• Canceling all training at the department’s training academy, except for basic training and the inmate Culinary Academy.
• Waiving all co-pay charges for inmates for any complaints of “flu-like symptoms” including fever, cough and shortness of breath.
