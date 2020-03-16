There are 13 new coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania, bringing the statewide total to 76 confirmed positive or presumptive positive cases, the Health Department announced Monday.
New cases include two in Allegheny County; one in Bucks County; six in Montgomery County; two in Monroe County; and two in Philadelphia County.
All are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
The new cases include those tested through the Health Department laboratory in Exton, hospital laboratories using their own tests and commercial lab.
As of Monday morning, there were 670 patients who have tested negative.
“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.
“Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus.
We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”
New restrictions announced by Gov. Tom Wolf include restricting visitors in state centers effective Monday to ensure health and safety for individuals with an intellectual disability. That will include the Ebensburg Center.
Wolf and Levine will provide updates during a virtual press conference at 2 p.m. Monday.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
