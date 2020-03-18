There will be no sounds of slap shots, motorcycle engines or guitars inside 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial through at least the end of April.
All events have officially been canceled or postponed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Johnstown Tomahawks' games have been scratched with the North American Hockey League calling off the rest of its season.
Brit Floyd, a Pink Floyd tribute band, moved a scheduled concert to Aug. 9. XTREME International Ice Racing's planned event will likely now not take place until next year. Country singer Brett Eldredge's show is canceled with no makeup date.
Ticket holders can get refunds through Ticketmaster or by visiting the area's box office on Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
As part of the shutdown, arena officials have donated perishable foods, such as buns and hot dogs, to the Family Kitchen in Johnstown.
“We want to make sure that we're doing whatever we can to help,” said Jason Blumenfeld, the venue's general manager. “We don't want to waste anything. We have an opportunity to give back to the community.”
But plans are already being discussed for when holding public events again is permissible.
“Everyone is kind of up in the air with this. It's affected the industry as a whole,” Blumenfeld said. “I just had calls and emails the other day about holding potential dates or sending our available dates for so many months down the road. We're constantly looking to do dates.
"As this thing changes, as it gets better, as we're able to do things, then we'll pick and choose the dates. We have a lot of flexibility now, just going through schedules. We're constantly looking toward the future, so when we are able to conduct our business again we already have events ready to go and announced.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.