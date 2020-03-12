A wide range of local events, including sports contests, a symphony concert and school activities, have been canceled in response to concerns about the coronavirus.
Johnstown Tomahawks hockey games have been stopped until further notice, as a result of a decision made by the North American Hockey League on Thursday to pause all league play. The team had five home games scheduled for March, including on Friday and Saturday nights.
No cancellations had been made of other planned events at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, which is operated by ASM Global, as of Thursday night, according to the venue’s general manager, , Jason Blumenfeld. Two concerts are booked – Brit Floyd on March 22 and Brett Eldredge on March 25. XTREME International Ice Racing is scheduled for March 21.
ASM is still analyzing the situation, especially given other recent cancellations, including the suspension of the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball and National Hockey League seasons.
“We leave the decision for all the performances and events to the promoters, and producers and the artists,” Blumenfeld said. “But any actions we will take will be consistent with the guidelines and directives from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), as well as the commonwealth and local officials.”
Arena officials are preparing as if the events will occur.
“As of right now, we continue to follow the general cleaning and precautionary guidelines of the CDC and other public health organizations,” Blumenfeld said. “And our operational best practices include increasing signage outlining advisable precautions – (for) example, hand-washing, cleaning high-traffic areas of the building with proper cleaning products, cleaning high-touch point areas such as purchase devices, door handles, elevator buttons, et cetera.”
Events and reservations have been canceled at properties owned or operated by Crown American Associates, including the Tomahawks’ scheduled opponents this weekend – the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights – plans to stay at the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown.
“Both hotel properties – the Holiday Inn and the Holiday Inn Express – have experienced cancellation of overnight guest accommodations, and the two hotels, as well as the (Frank J.) Pasquerilla Conference Center, have also received requests for cancellations and postponements of banquet and meeting-related events,” said Melissa Radovanic, Crown’s director of marketing and community relations.
On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf recommended postponing any events with expected crowds of 250 or more people.
“We’re in a wait-and-see pattern really with events at the conference center also,” Radovanic said. “Obviously, most of our events are over 250 people, so we’re waiting to hear from those clients and customers now.”
Johnstown Symphony Orchestra canceled a scheduled concert for Saturday with ticket-holders offered a refund or the opportunity to convert their purchases into a contribution to the JSO’s annual fund campaign.
“Our highest concern is for the safety and well-being of our audience and musicians,” the JSO posted on its website.
“With continued community health at the core of our considerations, and at the recommendation of our partners at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown in accordance with (University of Pittsburgh) Chancellor (Patrick) Gallagher’s decision, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our concert this Saturday, March 14 at 7:30 at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center.”
“We look forward to welcoming you back to our concert hall as soon as it is safe to do so.”
Also, while K-to-12 classes remain ongoing in public schools across Cambria and Somerset counties, some districts have followed the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association’s lead in taking steps to reduce community gatherings.
Richland School District officials opted to postpone its student musical “The Hello Girls” until April, with a future date yet to be announced.
Given that the annual musical also includes a student-served meal to Richland’s senior citizens – those most susceptible to serious health risks – the call was made to protect both groups from risks, as minimal as they might seem in the greater Johnstown area, Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said.
Daily classes on Richland’s campuses will continue, he added.
“As of this update, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our immediate area. Further, local hospitals have advised the risk of coronavirus is low ... and that there is no evidence that children are more susceptible,” he said.
But given the potential risks to the elderly and potential for a virus to spread among large gatherings, the decision was made to postpone the March 20-22 musical.
“We know that the ‘Show Must Go On’ and it will!” he wrote in a letter to the district community.
Meanwhile, an early childhood education conference hosted by The Learning Lamp set for Saturday at Pitt-Johnstown has been postponed by organizers. Anne McGrath, the event coordinator, said a message was sent out Wednesday night alerting the attendants and presenters.
“We closely monitored the situation all week knowing things were changing on an hour-by-hour basis,” McGrath said. “We decided, out of an abundance of caution, to postpone.”
A reschedule date has not yet been determined, but McGrath said The Learning Lamp does plan on holding the conference in the future due to the “tremendous response” they received.
Elsewhere in the area, the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership spring movie series is still scheduled to continue this weekend at the State Theater, located in a building owned by Conemaugh Health System at 336 Main St., Johnstown. The films are “The Exorcist” (7 p.m. Friday), “The Blair Witch Project” (7 p.m. Saturday) and “Night of the Living Dead” (3 p.m. Sunday).
