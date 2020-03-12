LORETTO – St. Francis University's classes will occur remotely – outside its Loretto classrooms – effective March 18, school officials announced Thursday.
College President the Rev. Malachi Van Tassell announced the move, saying it was made to manage the health and safety of faculty, staff and students during the coronavirus outbreak.
According to Van Tassell, there have not been any confirmed cases of the coronavirus at the university, but the school decided to switch to online classes to limit contact on campus.
St. Francis is the latest of several schools across the region to take the step, including all of the University of Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania State University campuses.
On-site classes will continue to be held until 4 p.m. Friday in order to allow for an appropriate transition.
Residence halls will close at 6 p.m. Friday.
If the determination is made to return to in-person classes, residence halls will reopen March 29.
"The rapid spread of COVID-19 along with nearly hourly developments relative to restrictions make planning challenging," he said.
"St. Francis University is working hard to implement strategies to support our primary goal – ensuring the health and safety of the faculty, staff and students of St. Francis University. At the same time, we continue to remain focused on the mission to educate our students."
