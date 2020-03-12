LORETTO – St. Francis University has joined the growing list of schools suspending in-season spring sports competitions, as announced by the university on Thursday.
The announcement comes in conjunction with the Northeast Conference's decision to suspend all of its spring sports conference play immediately through at least Mar. 29.
“In light of COVID-19 and out of concern for the well-being of our student-athletes, St. Francis Athletics has announced the suspension of all in-season spring sport competitions until further notice,” the school said in a release.
Additionally, St. Francis athletics will suspend all non-championship sports at this time.
