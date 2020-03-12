St. Francis University announced Thursday that classes will be moving to remote instruction – off campus – as of Wednesday and Mount Aloysius College and Indiana University of Pennsylvania are extending their spring breaks.
"Managing the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff of our community remains the institution's top priority," St. Francis president the Rev. Malachi Van Tassell said in a statement on the university website.
Currently there are no known cases of COVID-19, the new strain of coronavirus, in Cambria County or the surrounding area.
The three institutions are the latest across the region, including all of the University of Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania State University campuses, to take steps to prevent any potential risk caused by the coronavirus by adjusting the spring schedule.
Mount Aloysius moved the end of spring break to March 28 and will switch to online instruction until at least April 10, while Indiana University is pushing their break to March 23 when face-to-face classes are set to resume.
On-site classes at St. Francis University will continue to be held until 4 p.m. Friday in order to allow for an appropriate transition, Van Tassell said.
Residence halls at both the Mount and St. Francis will close at 6 p.m. Friday.
If the determination is made to return to in-person classes at St. Francis, residence halls will reopen March 29.
Mount Aloysius president John Mills also detailed in his statement that the on-campus Little People's Place daycare will be closed from March 13 to April 3.
Indiana University students are asked to not return to campus or campus housing until March 21 at the earliest although students already on campus may remain there. Regularly scheduled online classes at the Mount and Indiana will resume as scheduled.
"The rapid spread of COVID-19 along with nearly hourly developments relative to restrictions make planning challenging," Van Tassell said.
"St. Francis University is working hard to implement strategies to support our primary goal – ensuring the health and safety of the faculty, staff and students of St. Francis University. At the same time, we continue to remain focused on the mission to educate our students."
David Hurst contributed to this article.
