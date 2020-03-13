Somerset County is closing all seven of its senior centers, effective Monday through March 27, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Drive-thru lunch services will begin on Tuesday for individuals who attend the center and may not be able to prepare their own meals. To use the service, seniors must call into their local center by noon the previous day and pick up meals by noon the next day.
All activities at Boswell Senior Center, Central City Senior Center, Center For Life – Windber, Conemaugh Township Senior Center, Confluence Senior Center, Meyersdale Senior Center and Somerset Senior Center have been canceled until March 30. Those include exercise and dance classes, crafts, trips and evening activities.
“We work with the most vulnerable population, the most vulnerable age group in the nation. We just wanted to be proactive,” said James Yoder, administrator for the Area Agency on Aging of Somerset County.
“And my commissioners here in Somerset County always support me in things that I think.
“We had a talk (on Thursday), we had a conference call and we just felt we would get ahead of the curve and get things rolling, so we could protect our seniors.”
Services for those who receive home delivered meals will not be interrupted.
