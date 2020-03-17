Beginning Wednesday Cambria County Senior Centers will operate only limited hours with takeout meals only.
In response to Gov. Tom Wolf’s directive to close nonessential businesses and operations to reduce the spread of coronavirus, Cambria County Area Agency on Aging announced the centers will operate from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for meal pickup only.
Although the social activity associated with senior centers will be interrupted, the meals represent a crucial part of the Area Agency on Aging’s mission, Administrator M. Veil Griffith said.
“We needed to develop contingency plans to provide essential nutrition to the individuals in need,” Griffith said.
At the Johnstown Senior Center, 550 Main St., there are no reservations necessary, Griffith said.
Those who use the other senior centers in the county will call ahead one day in advance, which is the normal requirement to get lunch.
Somerset County Senior Centers closed on Monday, with drive-through lunch services available by calling the local center by noon the previous day and picking up meals by noon the next day.
Both county agencies will continue to deliver meals to seniors who can’t get to the centers.
SeniorLIFE facilities in Johnstown and Ebensburg have scaled back daily operations to eliminate most situations where the senior clients gather each day, Chief Operations Officer Mark Irwin said.
“Typically we have social activities and lunch,” Irwin said. “They are not coming in for that.”
Clients who need to see doctors or get therapy are brought to the SeniorLIFE centers, he added.
“We are taking care of nursing home-eligible seniors,” Irwin said, explaining SeniorLIFE is part of the Living Independence for the Elderly program funded through Medicare and Medicaid. It is a home- and community-based model designed to provide all medical, social and personal support services to eligible Pennsylvanians so they can continue to live in their home and avoid nursing home placement.
Some services normally provided at the Ebensburg or Johnstown SeniorLIFE center will be provided in the client’s home, Irwin said.
