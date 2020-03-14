Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday that all K-12 schools in Pennsylvania will close their doors for at least 10 business days beginning Monday.
“We understand that these are trying times and recognize the impact of the coronavirus on our students and communities,” Wolf said in a news release.
No school district in the commonwealth will be penalized if students fail to meet the 180-day or school hours requirements.
Additionally, the Pennsylvania Department of Education worked with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow eligible schools to serve meals to low-income students through a take-out or grab-and-go system during the time they are closed.
Superintendents across the region have been taking steps to combat COVID-19, known as the coronavirus, but the closure is an added complication.
“We’re trying to put some things together,” Forest Hills School Superintendent David Lehman said. “My main concern is supporting families right now and helping maintain a safe atmosphere.”
Lehman said he plans on following up next week with local families.
He and other public administrators said there will be no online instruction during the period of the shutdown, but several schools will be providing lunch to the students.
Penn Cambria Superintendent William Marshall said his district is currently working on the lunch program and will know more about that first thing Monday morning.
The same goes for Greater Johnstown School District.
Superintendent Amy Arcurio said she had just submitted the waiver to provide the lunch program, and Johnstown will have more information on pickup sites and times Monday.
Forest Hills is also hoping to provide food, but Lehman said the administration is still exploring the options for such an undertaking.
Earlier in the day, schools across the commonwealth were involved in a webinar with the Pennsylvania Department of Education about the possibility of a closure.
At that time, the decision was left up to the individual districts, but around 3 p.m. Wolf made the announcement to close every school.
This came as a surprise to many, such as Westmont Hilltop Superintendent Thomas Mitchell, who described the situation as “unprecedented in education.”
He commended the leadership of Wolf and President Donald Trump, who deemed the coronavirus a national emergency.
A Westmont leadership team will meet Monday to further discuss the closure and how the district will handle it, Mitchell said.
According to correspondence sent to Bishop McCort Academy and Divine Mercy Catholic Academy parents, the schools will continue instruction online via Google Classroom.
Students unable to access Google Classroom should contact administration for accomodations, the letter states.
Sen. Bob Casey weighed in on the situation after the announcement applauding Wolf’s decision.
“I commend Governor Wolf for his leadership in closing Pennsylvania’s schools today, and I stand in support of the state and local leaders and public health experts across our commonwealth who have taken similar decisive action to protect their communities from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19,” Casey said. “This is a difficult time for our state and our nation. In order to effectively combat this virus, we need the government, the private sector, health care providers and citizens all working together during the pandemic.”
The governor’s office will reevaluate the closure after the time period is over.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.