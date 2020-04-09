For the past month, Crows Nest restaurant co-owners John Gress and Kevin Kantz have been providing free meals to the families of Interim Hospice patients thanks to a community effort and the Rotary Club of Conemaugh Township.
When Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the shutdown of all nonessential businesses last month, Gress, a Rotarian, said he knew the club was in a unique position to help the community.
“I drafted an email and sent it out to the other members,” Gress said.
Upon receiving the email, another Rotarian, Cindy Kaufman, and her husband, Jim, who works for Interim Hospice, began discussing ways to help out.
“I know people can be helped here,” Kaufman said. “So, Jim and I started brainstorming.”
The pair decided to assist the families of Interim patients and contacted Interim social worker and volunteer coordinator Kayla Galebach.
“It really is amazing, in such a hard time, to have the community rally behind people in need,” Galebach said.
Interim, located in Westmont, serves communities in Cambria, Somerset and surrounding counties with care for those whose life expectancy is six months or less.
Galebach said a lot of Interim’s patients are elderly, and their primary caregiver is often a spouse who is also elderly.
She and Kaufman were worried about the spouses or family members having to go to the store and possibly being exposed to COVID-19, in turn exposing patients or other caregivers.
Soon, Gress and Kantz were making meals for the hospice families so they could stay home and be safe.
“We started off pretty small, only sending a few at a time,” Gress said.
With financial help from the Rotary and private donations, the numbers began to rise.
Now the Crows Nest is making 20 meals each weekday for the families served by Interim.
“It’s really rewarding,” Gress said.
Kantz said the duo start each day by making the meals that are picked up by Interim staff and delivered.
“It gives us a bright spot in our day in an otherwise gloomy time,” Gress said.
The pair said they’ve received a lot of good feedback about the food as well.
The Crows Nest has been providing enough food in each container that someone could possibly make two meals, Gress said.
Recently, GAP Federal Credit Union joined the effort and donated enough money to provide another 20 meals, extending the efforts of the Crows Nest.
The restaurant is funded through at least April 17 and Gress said if he and Kantz can keep doing this they will.
“In a crisis like we are in right now, it’s hard to find things to be grateful for, especially at the end of life,” Galebach said. “Having these meals has given our families hope.”
She added that it’s such a relief for people to not have to worry about a “life-sustaining need” right now.
Additionally, Galebach expressed gratitude for the Lowe’s stores in Johnstown and Somerset, which have donated flowers to the patients.
“These flowers have brought a reminder that spring in inevitable and have brightened many homes,” Galebach said.
