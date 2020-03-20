Law enforcement in Cambria and Somerset counties are forced to change policing methods in the wake of the disease known as COVID-19.
Some departments no longer take walk-in complaints.
It’s part of reducing the possible spread of the virus, which has already infected at least 268 people in Pennsylvania.
“Like everybody else, we’re practicing a little bit of social distancing,” said Donald Hess, police chief for the Upper Yoder Township police department.
“We’re only bringing them into the police station if we have to,” he said. “Otherwise, we will file the charges and the suspect will get a summons.”
West Hills Regional, Richland Township and Geistown Borough are some of the other police departments that no longer accept walk-in complaints.
“We’re asking people to contact the dispatch center,” Geistown police Chief Nicholas Zakucia said. “Hopefully, we can do some of the informational calls by phone.
“We’re not going to stop doing our job because of the virus,” he said.
The Cambria County 911 center is playing a role in limiting contact with police and the public.
“When taking complaints, the caller is instructed to talk to the officer outside, so the officer doesn’t have to go inside the house,” said Robbin Melnyk, 911 coordinator.
Police in Fort Worth, Texas, and Denver have stopped arresting people for some low-level crimes. Not so locally, though some are taking a more hands-off approach.
“Our officers have been advised to exercise an increased amount of discretion in order not to increase the burden our community is already experiencing,” Somerset Borough police Chief Randy Cox said.
Many residents now find themselves out of work after Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all none essential business to shut down.
That means families are feeling the economic pinch.
“We don’t want to add to that,” Cox said.
Police methods continue to change as the virus evolves.
“We’re on top of it,” Johnstown police Chief Robert Johnson said. “We’re doing the best we can given the circumstance.”
Masks were distributed to the Johnstown officers to give to residents who might exhibit signs of the virus, he said.
Unlike other occupations, police are not afforded the luxury of working from home.
“Expect to see us out there,” Johnson said. “We’ll get through this.”
