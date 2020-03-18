The University of Pittsburgh and Penn State University announced Wednesday that spring commencement ceremonies will be postponed and rescheduled at a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"This decision was not made lightly," University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Patrick Gallagher said in a statement posted to the school's website.
"We know this news will be upsetting both to graduates, who have worked so hard to reach this milestone, and to their loved ones, who have supported them on their journeys."
Both ceremonies were postponed in order to avoid large gatherings of people.
Federal and state governments recommend assemblies not exceed more than 10 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Gallagher assured the Pitt community that new dates for in-person ceremonies will be scheduled and announced in the future with enough time for graduates and their families to return to the campuses for celebrations.
Penn State is exploring options for the postponed commencement ceremonies, according to the release on the university website.
"Graduation is a significant milestone for our students and while it may not be the same as our traditional ceremony, we are committed to finding the best way possible to recognize the achievements of our graduates," Penn State President Eric Barron said in the release.
Along with other universities and colleges throughout the country, the two institutions recently moved classes online.
Pitt is working on replacing on-campus classes with online instruction set to begin Monday through the end of the term.
Penn State said Wednesday that all of it classes would remain online through the end of the spring semester.
Additionally, a schedule for Penn State students to return to campus and move out of the residence halls will be announced soon.
For more information students at both universities are recommended to visit their respective school websites.
