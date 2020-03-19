The Pitt-Johnstown Athletics Hall of Fame banquet scheduled for April 18 has been postponed due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
A new date will be announced at a later time, according to banquet chairman Chris Caputo.
“This is one of our biggest non-sporting events in the athletic department,” said Caputo, the Pitt-Johnstown sports information director.
The Pitt-Johnstown Athletics Hall of Fame banquet traditionally attracts as many as 300 people.
“It’s an opportunity for us to bring together our inductees and their families with the Pitt-Johnstown community, including alumni, staff and student-athletes,” Caputo said. “This event annually involves great support from the Johnstown community. But there are things that are much bigger than this at this time. There is a nationwide ban on large gatherings and this postponement is for the safety of everyone involved.
“We’re going to move forward and whenever this pandemic passes and it’s safe for everybody to get back together, we’ll hold the banquet and honor our inductees.”
The Class of 2020 included: Ron Haden, men’s basketball; Sally Mosay, women’s basketball; Brandon Newill, wrestling; Ben Watkins, baseball; and Tribune-Democrat sports writer Mike Mastovich (meritorious service).
Tribune-Democrat editor Chip Minemyer was to be the master of ceremonies. Pitt-Johnstown President Dr. Jem Spectar and Mountain Cats Athletic Director Pat Pecora also were to be featured speakers.
On March 11, University of Pittsburgh officials announced the university canceled in-person classes at all five of its campuses for the remainder of the semester.
Pitt’s five campuses extended the spring break until March 23. On that date, University of Pittsburgh will proceed with online and alternative learning options at all five campuses, including Pitt-Johnstown, for the rest of the semester.
